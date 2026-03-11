New Delhi, The Delhi government on Wednesday assured that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in the city is normal and urged residents to avoid falling for "rumours" about potential shortages. No shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel; police to act against black marketing: Delhi govt

There is no fuel shortage in Delhi, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said, adding that the government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing.

The Delhi Police and Revenue Department officials have been instructed to remain vigilant in this regard, it said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma reviewed the situation and issued necessary directions to the officers.

The government has appealed to residents not to pay attention to "rumours" being circulated about gas supply and to avoid unnecessary panic or hoarding.

Senior officials from the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, Indraprastha Gas Limited and various oil marketing companies participated in the meeting convened by the chief secretary.

The discussion focused on "rumours" suggesting that LPG supplies could be disrupted due to war-like developments in the Middle East, and the situation was reviewed in detail, according to the CMO statement.

Officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited informed the meeting that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, issued an order on March 9, issuing guidelines to ensure proper and equitable distribution and availability of domestic PNG and CNG in priority sectors.

The officials clarified that there is "no shortage" of domestic PNG in Delhi. At the same time, after revising supply priorities, nearly 80 per cent of the uninterrupted gas supply has also been restored for industrial sectors.

Representatives from oil marketing companies stated that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG in Delhi is completely normal, and companies have adequate stock available.

The supply chain for oil and gas is operating smoothly, as before. Although the LPG cylinder booking interval has been extended from 21 days to 25 days, consumers continue to receive cylinders at their homes within an average of two to three days after booking, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.