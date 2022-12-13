‘No social media posts, talking to press’: Delhi court to Umar Khalid in bail order

A Delhi court, while granting a seven-day interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid on Monday to attend his sister’s wedding, instructed him to abstain from interacting with the press and posting any content on social media, the detailed order reviewed by HT has revealed.

Directing him to stay at home, the court said Khalid will be allowed only to go to places designated for the wedding functions. The court granted him bail from December 23-30.

In the detailed order made available on Tuesday, additional sessions court judge Amitabh Rawat said that Khalid shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses nor tamper with the evidence, and will not meet the public.

“He shall not meet the members of the public. He will be entitled to interact with his family members, relatives and friends during the marriage ceremony but during his entire interim bail period, he shall remain at his home...except to attend marriage functions at the designated place,” the court said in the seven-page order.

Further, the police will guard Khalid’s house from outside, but shall not step in.

The judge asked the student leader to also provide his mobile number to the investigating officer, and keep it switched on throughout the interim bail period.

Granting Khalid relief against a bail bond of ₹25,000, the court said it is inclined to give interim bail in view of his sister’s wedding, but clarified that the relief will not be extended and he will have to surrender on December 30.

The Delhi police had earlier opposed the interim bail application saying that he is very likely to spread misinformation on social media in the period, which cannot be prevented, and it may cause unrest in the society.

In their response, the police said that despite the verification of the fact of solemnisation of marriage, it is “strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges including under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)”.

Khalid, through his counsel, contended that he will adhere to the clause on social media posts.

“Though the functions are on December 26, December 27 and December 28, the court in its discretion, exercises its latitude and deems it fit to grant interim bail to the accused Umar Khalid for a period of one week,” the court said.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 by the special cell of the Delhi Police and is currently in judicial custody. A division bench of the high court denied him bail on October 18.

The former JNU student, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly “masterminding” the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

