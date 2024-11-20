Nod for new parking lots in Lutyens Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to expand its existing parking capacity by adding 25 new surface-level and multilevel parking lots across Lutyens Delhi, officials said, adding that the civic body will also integrate these facilities with FASTag technology to upgrade them to smart parking sites. The NDMC headquarters. (File)

“The council will expand the parking capacity by increasing the number of available parking spaces from 150 to 175 sites. We will also introduce FASTag technology across all parking facilities to streamline operations and enhance convenience for users. This is part of a larger effort to modernise and digitise the parking sector in New Delhi,” NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said.

The new sites will be developed at areas such as Tolstoy Marg, Atul Grove Road, Tilak Lane, Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Rajesh Pilot Marg, among others. Officials said this will increase the number of parking slots from accommodating 9,025 cars, 4,374 two-wheelers, and 123 buses at present, to 11,000 cars, 5,000 two-wheelers, and 200 buses.

Chahal said KPMG advisory services has been appointed as the financial and transaction advisor. “ The tender process for this project is in its final stages,” he said, adding that the expansion will likely ease congestion and generate additional revenue for NDMC.

Smart parking system

The NDMC vice-chairman said the civic body will offer discounts for digital payments at parking facilities to encourage digital transactions, and to replace cash payments. “The FASTag initiative will help boost the adoption of cashless transactions, promoting ease of access and reducing transaction delays,” he said.

An NDMC official explained that the smart parking initiative will be based on RFID sensor-based technology, and will show parking information in real time via a mobile app. “Clear directions will be provided to users, assisting them in finding available spots quickly,” the official said.

Chahal said that the smart parking system will also enable flexible tariff structures based on demand, time of day, and special events.