Non-essential construction & demolition banned in Delhi as air quality worsens

With the air quality deteriorating ahead of the New Year, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the implementation of restrictions under the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region.



In a notification, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital and adjoining areas stated that the air quality has deteriorated over last few hours and Delhi's AQI has been recorded as 399 as on December 30, 2022. The panel noted that the AQI in Delhi is expected to slip into ‘Severe’ category due to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions.



The actions under the Stage III of GRAP include:



1. Strict ban on non-essential constructions and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for projects like railway services, metro rail services including stations, airports, inter state bus terminals, national security and defence related infrastructure, hospitals and other healthcare facilities etc.



2. Intensify the frequency of mechanised or vacuum-based sweeping of roads.



3. Daily water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants before peak traffic hours on roads.



4. Shutting brick kilns, stone crushers, mining and associated activities.



5. State governments in the NCR may impose restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles.



6. The citizens have been urged to assist in the effective implementation of GRAP III guidelines through steps like sharing a ride to work or using public transport, working from home if their organisation allows, avoiding usage of coal or wood for heating purposes among others.

While under Stage III of Grap, states also have the option to enforce a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, which was enforced the last time Delhi’s air went in the ‘severe’ category, Delhi’s transport department officials say a decision on this will be taken soon.

