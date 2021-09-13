Fresh survey to spot dangerous buildings

North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials on Monday said that they will launch a fresh survey over the next 48 hours to assess the structural integrity of buildings in the Sabzi Mandi area after a four-storey building collapsed opposite Robin Cinema, killing two children.

Relief and rescue operations continued till Monday evening at the accident site, with fire department and police officials saying that at least three people were feared trapped under the debris.

North corporation commissioner Sanjay Goel has ordered an inquiry in the matter. “The buildings department (HQs) has been asked to conduct an inquiry in the matter and submit a report within a week. Further, necessary action against errant officials will be taken after receipt of the report,” said a statement issued by the civic body.

Goel has also asked all zonal authorities to depute engineers for re-assessment of the condition of buildings that were already declared dangerous, and to take immediate action as per relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. “The civic body will also recommend to the government for offering incentives to house owners for retro-fitting of such dangerous buildings and for rehabilitation of occupants of the building till retrofitting work is completed,” he said.

A senior north corporation official said, “There are no reports of any unauthorised construction being carried out in the building, and it possibly collapsed because of the old structure. It was not marked as dangerous in the survey conducted earlier this year because it did not have any signs of its structure being weak,” said senior corporation official who asked not to be named.

“However, since heavy rains pose a threat to other old structures, it has been decided to carry out to survey of all buildings marked dangerous, again.Those found at imminent risk will be vacated immediately,” the official said.

Monsoon this year broke a 46-year-old record in Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has received 1136.8mm rain so far, making it the wettest monsoon after 1975 when the season recorded 1155.6 mm rainfall.

Local councillor Guddi Devi said the incident took place on a day when the market is closed, otherwise the toll could be higher. “The area has many old structures, some even date back to 1947. The survey is conducted every year, but often people neglect warning by civic officials. We will carry out an awareness drive in the area over the next few days,” she said.

Experts said identifying dangerous structures requires a technical and scientific survey, and it should be done by an agency dedicated for the job. “These buildings are on nobody’s radar. With building contractors operating with impunity, and house owners not being aware of the requirement of structural safety, many of those living in these structures are at risk,” said Chetan Vaidya, former director, School of Planning and Architecture.