Now, signal-free ride from Delhi’s ITO to Ashram

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the new three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan which facilitates signal-free movement for commuters travelling from ITO towards Ashram.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PWD minister Atishi at the inauguration of Sarai Kale Khan flyover in Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the city’s traffic-intensive areas and the load is expected to increase further with the RapidX rapid rail hub coming up at the spot. The area already has a railway station, Metro station, and inter-state bus terminus. The stretch witnesses merging traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Mayur Vihar and the new flyover is expected to facilitate commuters from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram crossing, a Public Works Department official said.

Earlier, there was a one-way flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram towards ITO, but the opposite carriageway witnessed regular traffic jams at the signal on T-junction between the road coming from ISBT and Ring Road.

Opening the new flyover to the public, Kejriwal said that the government has saved around ₹16 crore in the execution of the project and savings worth over ₹557 crore have been made in 30 infrastructure projects completed during the Aam Aadmi Party government’s tenure since 2015.

“ ₹66 crore were sanctioned for this 620-metre-long flyover and we used ₹50 crore only. Due to completion of Ashram underpass, DND-Ashram extension and now this flyover, people will be able to commute on the stretch without stopping at any traffic light,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minster said that a large portion of Ring Road has been made signal free. He added that a detailed study is being carried out at congestion points in Delhi for finding solutions such as U-turns, flyovers to make city jam-free.

He stated that 102 flyovers and underpasses have been developed in Delhi since Independence, of which around 30 have come up under the AAP government. “30% of infrastructure work over the last 75 year has been executed in the last eight years. We will be adding 25 more flyovers in the coming years of which nine are under-construction and 16 are at approval stage. Delhi will have around 125 such projects, 50% of which were developed under the AAP government,” he added.

Citing the example of cost escalations in Rani Jhansi flyover in north Delhi, Kejriwal said that contrary to previous regimes, the AAP government has managed to save ₹557 crore while implementing various infrastructure projects. “ ₹5 crore were saved in Mayur Vihar phase-1 flyover project, ₹115 crore were saved in the elevated corridor project between Vikaspuri and Meera Bagh, ₹103 crore were saved in execution of flyover construction work between Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk and the Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk flyover saw ₹122 crore savings. The net savings in 30 flyovers is ₹557 crore,” he added.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said efforts were being made to stop development work by the Delhi government. He added that though it may slow down some projects, but assured that work on Mohalla clinics, premium bus services and other welfare schemes will not be allowed to be stopped any any cost.

PWD minister Atishi said the opening of the three-lane flyover has made the 16 km stretch on Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Ashram Chowk signal free. She said the Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram region were earlier synonymous with traffic jams, but in the last few years, “it has been transformed”. “This flyover will lead to ₹19 crore annual savings in terms of fuel and 5 tonne carbon dioxide emissions every day,” Atishi said.

OP Tripathi, PWD engineer-in-chief, said work on the three-lane flyover started in July 2022, and it has been completed in one year and three months. “Two U-turns have been provided. The project will help reduce pollution, save time for commuters who get stuck at the red light,” he added.

The agency will also be carrying out widening of the existing surface level roads, redevelopment of footpath for pedestrians as well as road improvement work in its vicinity, PWD officials said. Madhubani paintings on the flyover pillars have been done to recognise the contribution of migrants coming from Poorvanchal region.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the CM’s claims about saving crores in each project shows that “there is some serious problem in the way initial costs of the project was calculated.”

