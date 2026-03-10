The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking the Centre’s intervention to ensure uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants, warning that disruptions could severely impact the industry and availability of cooked food for citizens. NRAI writes to minister Hardeep Singh Puri over LPG cylinders

In a letter dated March 7, the industry body said the restaurant sector is largely dependent on commercial LPG for daily operations and any disruption could lead to widespread closure of establishments.

The association said that suppliers across the country indicated that supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants could be stopped.

Highlighting the sector’s economic contribution, the NRAI said it represents more than five lakh restaurants across India and has an annual turnover of about ₹5.7 lakh crore. The industry also provides direct employment to over eight million people, making it one of the largest service segments in the country.

The association added that the restaurant sector contributes to the economy in multiple ways, including tax revenues, boosting consumption, promoting tourism and supporting several allied industries that supply goods and services to food businesses.

It also cautioned that disruption in LPG supply would affect citizens who rely on restaurants and eateries for daily meals. The body noted that the supply of food through restaurants had been treated as an essential service during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“In view of the above, we request your kind consideration for continued support to the restaurant industry through sustained supply of commercial LPG cylinders,” the letter said, adding that this would help ensure business continuity and availability of food for citizens.

The association urged the ministry to consider the request favourably and take appropriate steps to ensure that restaurants continue to receive commercial LPG without disruption.

The letter was written following a circular from the ministry that mandated supply of LPGy cylinders to domestic users only.

Later, the government clarified that there is no ban on supply of commercial LPG cylinders for the restaurant industry.

“However, the ground situation is different, with suppliers expressing inability to supply the same. This is severely impacting the restaurant industry and in turn supply of food as an essential service for citizens. We request urgent clarification / intervention,” the NRAI said in a post on X.

Restaurateurs said they are not experiencing shortage in supply of LPG cylinders at the moment but said the situation needs to be monitored over the next couple of days.