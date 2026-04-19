A singer in his late 20s, known for Mewati songs, was arrested in Nuh on Friday for allegedly glorifying gun culture, criminal activities and violence through his songs and videos, police said on Saturday. Nuh singer held for songs allegedly glorifying gun culture, violence

Investigators said he was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Police said the singer operated a YouTube channel and a Facebook page where he had recently uploaded a video song. The lyrics allegedly promoted the use of illegal firearms, extortion and violence. The video was flagged by the social media monitoring cell after it began circulating widely.

HT has withheld the singer’s identity, as he and his legal representatives could not be reached for comment.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer (Nuh), said, “An FIR was registered under various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the singer and other suspects at the Cybercrime police station on Sunday soon after the matter had come to light. Soon after, the singer and those associated with him in producing the video became traceless.”

PRO Kumar added, “After investigating, he was finally arrested from Adbar Chowk in Nuh on Friday night. He was quizzed to ascertain the role of other people who were behind the production of the video song and financing it.”

Kumar said further arrests are likely for producing and circulating the video “among residents with the aim to incite violence”.

Investigators said Nuh police superintendent Arpit Jain has directed authorities to contact YouTube and Facebook to permanently take down the singer’s accounts. The video has already been removed.

Police said the Haryana police special task force launched a drive last year against such content, leading to at least 71 songs being taken down or blocked across platforms.