Number Theory: How Delhi decimated its great walk-up to Diwali

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to blue skies with barely a hint of the winter smog that characterises days in the capital at this time of the year. It was, the best Diwali morning in years. But thanks to Diwali celebrations on Sunday night, Monday was more normal — grey, more polluted, with among the highest PM 2.5 levels the city has seen this year. How bad is the post Diwali air this year compared to other years? Here are four charts that answer that question. HT Image

