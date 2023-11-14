Number Theory: How Delhi decimated its great walk-up to Diwali
Nov 14, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Fires in Punjab and Haryana can hardly be blamed for bad air in Delhi when Delhi itself is bursting firecrackers despite a ban
On Sunday, Delhi woke up to blue skies with barely a hint of the winter smog that characterises days in the capital at this time of the year. It was, the best Diwali morning in years. But thanks to Diwali celebrations on Sunday night, Monday was more normal — grey, more polluted, with among the highest PM 2.5 levels the city has seen this year. How bad is the post Diwali air this year compared to other years? Here are four charts that answer that question.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Number Theory