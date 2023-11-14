close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Number Theory: How Delhi decimated its great walk-up to Diwali

Number Theory: How Delhi decimated its great walk-up to Diwali

ByAbhishek Jha
Nov 14, 2023 08:11 AM IST

Fires in Punjab and Haryana can hardly be blamed for bad air in Delhi when Delhi itself is bursting firecrackers despite a ban

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to blue skies with barely a hint of the winter smog that characterises days in the capital at this time of the year. It was, the best Diwali morning in years. But thanks to Diwali celebrations on Sunday night, Monday was more normal — grey, more polluted, with among the highest PM 2.5 levels the city has seen this year. How bad is the post Diwali air this year compared to other years? Here are four charts that answer that question.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

