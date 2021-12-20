Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / CM Kejriwal says Delhi prepared to deal with Omicron, calls for booster doses
delhi news

CM Kejriwal says Delhi prepared to deal with Omicron, calls for booster doses

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said all new cases of Covid-19 will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all new cases of Covid-19 will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron in view of the rising number of related infections being detected in the national capital.

Further, the chief minister urged the central government to allow booster doses against the virus. “I appeal to Centre to allow administration of Covid vaccine booster dose in Delhi,” he said.

He also said the Delhi government was ready to deal with the emerging crisis and would focus on home isolation as most cases may not require hospitalisation.

“We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation,” Kejriwal said.

Also read | Omicron: New cases in multiple states, nationwide tally reaches 166

Two more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Delhi taking the total tally to 24. Of these, 12 patients have been discharged.

The four new patients have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP