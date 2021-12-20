CM Kejriwal says Delhi prepared to deal with Omicron, calls for booster doses

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all new cases of Covid-19 will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron in view of the rising number of related infections being detected in the national capital.

Further, the chief minister urged the central government to allow booster doses against the virus. “I appeal to Centre to allow administration of Covid vaccine booster dose in Delhi,” he said.

He also said the Delhi government was ready to deal with the emerging crisis and would focus on home isolation as most cases may not require hospitalisation.

“We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation,” Kejriwal said.

Two more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Delhi taking the total tally to 24. Of these, 12 patients have been discharged.

The four new patients have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

