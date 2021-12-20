Omicron: New cases in multiple states, nationwide tally reaches 170

Multiple new cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, deemed to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, were reported in India on Monday morning. With five new cases in Karnataka, four in Gujarat, six in national capital Delhi, and four in Kerala, the nationwide tally of infection with the new variant has now reached 170.

According to information available on Sunday morning, the nationwide Omicron tally was 153, with the state-wise breakup being: Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (22), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (14), Kerala (11), Gujarat (9), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

However, the PTI news agency reported late on Sunday night that Gujarat's new Omicron tally has reached 11 after new cases, including those of a 45-year-old NRI and a Tanzanian national, were added.

Meanwhile, the state of Karnataka, too, reported five new Omicron cases in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi, and Mangaluru, respectively. Thus, the statewide tally for Karnataka also went up by five to 19.

On Monday morning, the Delhi health department said that the Omicron tally in the national capital, too, has risen to 28 with six new cases reported here, of which two were reported earlier this morning and four later. The four people, found to be infected with the variant are admitted to Max hospital in Saket. Out of these patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment, the health department said.

Finally, the state of Kerala also added four new Omicron cases on Monday morning, taking the statewide tally to 15 from Sunday's numbers.

According to the revised figures, the India-wide Omicron tally now stands at 170, with the state-wise breakup being: Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (28), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.