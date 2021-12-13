Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Will impose restrictions if necessary’, Kejriwal on Omicron threat

Arvind Kejriwal said a decision on reopening of schools would be taken after the winter vacation ends.
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to tackle the situation regarding Omicron threat. (File photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid rapidly rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Union territory is prepared to tackle the threat of the new strain of coronavirus disease.

Kejriwal said his government would impose restrictions to check the spread of the new strain of the virus if the situation required such measures.

“We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also said that a decision pertaining to reopening of schools would be taken after winter vacation for educational institutes end.

Delhi has so far reported two cases of Omicron variant. 

