‘Tiffin bomb’ blast at Rohini court in Delhi, one hurt

A low-intensity blast took place inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex on Thursday morning, injuring a policeman, who was posted there as a naib court, triggering panic and raising serious questions over the security arrangements that were strengthened after a gangster was shot dead inside another courtroom by two gunmen in September.

The police have not ruled out a terror attack even as no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the blast that took place at 10.30am inside courtroom 102.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the “minor, low-intensity” explosive was kept in a laptop bag. “The spot was cordoned off. Forensic and the National Security Guard (NSG) teams inspected and examined the site as well as the explosives. The forensic experts collected the debris from the spot for examination. We are waiting for the reports. A case has been registered and investigation is being carried out by the special cell,” Biswal said.

Though top police officers did not divulge the nature of the explosives, officers who visited the blast site called it an “improvised explosive device (IED) blast”. They said that the explosive device that was kept in a black laptop bag, and was attached to an unidentified electronic device.

They said a medium size battery, usually used in two-wheelers, and a timer may have been used to trigger the explosive substance, which, the police officers suspect could be ammonium nitrate. A damaged metal tiffin box, some small iron screws, shrapnels and wires were found at the explosion site, the officers said asking not to be named.

Investigators who spoke on condition of anonymity said court proceedings were yet to begin when the blast took place. Besides head constable Rajeev, a naib court, who was injured in the explosion, at least seven other people were inside the courtroom on the first floor.

Lawyers and litigants said that a commotion broke out in the building as soon as the explosion took place. “I was waiting for my case’s hearing in courtroom number 9 on the ground floor when an explosion shook us. I saw people running on the floor and screaming that a bomb has gone off. The police personnel had cordoned off the first floor when I reached there,” said Sangram Singh, a lawyer.

Initial probe

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said initial findings suggested that the bag containing the IED was placed near a wooden partition at the entrance of the court room. He said the injuries to the head constable suggest that he might have stepped on the bag carrying the explosive device.

Investigators, however, were not able to tell how the device was brought inside the court complex through a double-layer of security that was put in place after gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two gunmen who stormed a hearing and opened fire at him. They security staff gunned down the two assailants who entered the court dressed as lawyers.

Following the incident, the courts directed the city police to take immediate steps to enhance security at all seven district courts in the city.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana also visited the Rohini court a day after the shooting, and took stock of the situation. Asthana later announced that security at Delhi’s seven district courts will be upgraded on par with that of the Delhi high court, and said that a slew of measures such as deploying paramilitary personnel and regular security audits will be implemented.

The police commissioner could not be reached for his comment on Thursday’s blast, and the major security lapse at the Rohini court.

Lawyers outraged

Lawyers practising at the Rohini court said it was an “attack on the judiciary” and asked how could a person carrying an explosive device go through the double security layer, and then trigger an explosion.

“This is an attack on our democracy, and an attempt to intimidate the judiciary. People visit courts to seek justice. September’s shooting incident and today’s (Thursday’s) blast in the courtroom show that criminals have no fear of law. These incidents are nothing but attempts to intimidate judicial officers, lawyers, court staffers and litigants,” said Shekhar Gehlot, a lawyer.

Vikas Kumar, another lawyer, said, “After September’s shooting incident, a two layer security apparatus was installed at all the gates of Rohini court. Litigants as well as lawyers are allowed only after showing IDs, and being frisked both manually as well as going through metal door frame detectors . All bags are scanned in X-ray machine. Still, the suspect entered the court with an explosive device. It speaks volumes about the state of the police security.”

