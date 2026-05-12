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Only 18.2% of penalties recovered from violators of Yamuna protection rules over 8 last years

According to the Delhi government's action report, the number of challans issued peaked at 1,255 in 2023, and has since been on the decline.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 06:25 am IST
By Paras Singh
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While the dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, garbage, and illegal parking continue to threaten the eco-sensitive Yamuna floodplains, government data reveals that agencies have recovered a mere 18.2% of penalties from violators over the last eight years.

The action report adds that around 1,424.23 acres of land have been reclaimed in the past three years. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the Delhi government’s action taken report (released in April) on floodplain protection, 4,241 challans regarding such violations have been issued with penalties totaling over 8.51 crore over the last eight years, while the recovered amount currently stands at 1.55 crore — less than 19% of the penalties imposed.

The report adds that over eight years, 88,574 metric tons (MT) of C&D waste and 4,998MT of garbage lying in floodplains have been moved to municipal waste management sites.

ALSO READ | Yamuna pollution indicator slightly better in April but exceeds safe limits

The number of challans issued peaked at 1,255 in 2023, and has since been on the decline. The report states that one challan, amounting to 50,000, was issued in 2018; 186 challans in 2019 ( 90.4 lakh); 54 in 2020 ( 21.3 lakh); 776 in 2021 ( 1.22 crore); 1,167 challans in 2022 ( 2.75 crore); 1,255 challans in 2023 ( 1.29 crore); 582 in 2024 ( 1.66 crore), and 220 challans worth 44.7 lakh in 2025.

ALSO READ | Over 300 families face eviction at Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Ghat, asked to vacate in 15 days

The report adds that around 1,424.23 acres of land have been reclaimed in the past three years. More than 10,500 jhuggis/ pucca structures, 25 religious structures, 7 dairies, 3 cricket grounds, 200 cattle sheds, 20 nurseries, and 40 borewell grounds have been demolished.

Bhim Singh Rawat, activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People claimed: “When it comes to dumping construction waste in the floodplain and encroachment upon it, government agencies have themselves been among the biggest violators...There has also been little effective action to check the disposal of religious waste and offerings into the river during festival seasons across the city’s main river stretch.”

 
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