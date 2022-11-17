Order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Thursday

New Delhi

A Delhi court has said it will pronounce on Thursday its order on the bail plea of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain and other accused in connection with an alleged money laundering scam.

Special judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday deferred passing the order, noting that even though Jain’s order was ready, the orders for the other two accused were yet to be finalised.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain on May 30 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leader in 2017. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him and where he was holding shares.

Jain is currently lodged at Tihar jail.

On September 23, principal and sessions judge Vinay Kumar Gupta allowed ED’s application that had stated “a grave likelihood and a reason to believe that the issues (in the case) have been premeditated”.

Seeking bail, Jain said that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer as the agency had already filed the prosecution complaint in the case.

The ED, on the other hand, had contended that the accused was getting special services in the jail, where he was using his position as a minister.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the ED.