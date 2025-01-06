Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ordinance to curtail fraud notified by LG

BySanjeev K Jha
Jan 07, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Delayed by almost six years after the Centre enacted the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act of 2019, the new rules are aimed at prohibiting unregulated deposit schemes.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday approved the notification of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2024, to prevent residents from getting duped by fraudulent online schemes.

LG VK Saxena
LG VK Saxena

Delayed by almost six years after the Centre enacted the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act of 2019, the new rules are aimed at prohibiting unregulated deposit schemes— except those conducted in the ordinary course of business— and protecting the interests of depositors, officials said.

Under Section 38 (1) of the Act, state or Union territory governments, in consultation with the Centre, were asked to issue their separate rules.

“In response, the Chit Fund department drafted the Delhi Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2021, based on the rules established by the Karnataka Government,” a senior official with LG secretariat said.

“This draft was reviewed by the law department, which advised obtaining the opinion of the then LG, as required by Clause (4) of Article 239AA of the Constitution. Approval from the then LG was secured before forwarding the file to the central government,” the official said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On