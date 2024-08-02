Over 120 vehicles gutted in fire at Wazirabad police academy

More than 120 four-wheelers and two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out in a pit used to store seized vehicles at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad, near Sonia Vihar, east Delhi, on Friday afternoon, police and fire department officials said. Nearly 500 vehicles have been gutted in these incidents, raising questions about the safety of case properties. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

There was no injury or casualty in the incident, police said.

This is the third such fire to break out at the Wazirabad police academy “malkhan (storage area)” since January this year. Nearly 500 vehicles have been gutted in these incidents, raising questions about the safety of case properties.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said information about the fire was received by the Sonia Vihar police at 3.11pm.

“Six fire tenders arrived and doused the blaze. But by the time, the fire was brought under control, nearly 60 four-wheelers and about 65 two-wheelers were gutted. The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” the DCP said.