In the past ten months, the Delhi prison administration has seized over 300 mobile phones from inmates in Tihar Jail. Almost double the number recovered during the same period last year, officers said on Sunday. The increase comes despite the formation of a dedicated intelligence cell meant to curb smuggling of contraband inside the prison, they added. Over 300 mobile phones seized from Tihar inmates this year

Officers, however, maintained that the overall frequency of cases has declined compared to 2023, when over 500 mobile phones were recovered between January and October. In 2024, with the Intelligence Cell conducting regular raids, the number of seizures dropped to around 150–200 phones during the same period, data shared by senior officers showed.

“The cell, led by a superintendent-level officer, includes jail staff, CRPF and ITBP personnel who conduct weekly raids,” a senior prison officer said, adding that this year’s surge was due to evolving smuggling tactics. “We have noticed a spike this year since gangsters are finding new ways to avoid being caught. Also, gangsters outside now know about the cell. Two of our staff from the cell have also received threats from gangsters. Complaints are with the DG Prison,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

Police said most of the phones this year were recovered from Jail No. 13, which houses high-risk inmates from the Nandu, Chhenu, and Bishnoi gangs—groups known for violent rivalries inside the prison. The Intelligence Cell, formed earlier this year, was tasked with covertly tracking the supply of phones, drugs, and other prohibited items inside Tihar.

According to another officer, inmates have developed creative methods to conceal phones. “Inmates are very sharp. They get these China-made Kechaoda phones through their lawyers or families. These are thumb-sized phones and can be hidden in any body cavity. Some inmates, in collusion with others, switch real devices with soap-carved phones. Many times, when we conduct raids based on confirmed intel, they throw away the real phones and give us soap ones,” the officer said.

Police said that disciplinary action will be taken in each case based on inquiry findings against the inmates. They added that action will also be taken against any staff found complicit. Police will lodge FIRs where required, depending on the outcome of these probes.

Last month, during Diwali, gangster Deepak Boxer was caught with a mobile phone inside Jail No. 14. Boxer, arrested by the FBI in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to India, was among several inmates found using compact Kechaoda devices that work even in low-signal areas despite jammers.

Officials said the prison has also recovered improvised knives, sticks, and sharp weapons from Jail Nos. 3 and 4.

Police said that disciplinary action will be taken in each case based on inquiry findings against the inmates. They added that action will also be taken against any staff found complicit. Police will lodge FIRs where required, depending on the outcome of these probes.