‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
- During the classes spread over 20 days, the students were guided in over 13 subjects. Sisodia said they were also given exposure to ‘Computer Based Test’ through online mock test series.
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, interacted with students appearing for the exam at Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, on Tuesday and sought their feedback on the preparatory classes.“This year, for the first time, CUET is being conducted for admissions in central universities of India. Many of the Delhi government school students wanted to prepare for the entrance, but were not in a situation to afford high coaching fees,” Sisodia said.
During the classes spread over 20 days, the students were guided in over 13 subjects. Sisodia said they were also given exposure to ‘Computer Based Test’ through online mock test series. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said.
“This helped students develop skills of time-management and stress management during exams. Regular practice has boosted their confidence and reduced the fear of exams among students,” he added.
Appreciating the efforts of schools in the south-east district, Sisodia said that government schools in the district conducted 20 days of CUET preparatory classes for nearly 5,000 students.
As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
The first CUET-UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. More than 1.4 million candidates have registered for the test.
-
Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi's elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
-
Sharjeel resisted search by convicts, jailors at Tihar last month: Officials
A jailor and several convicts in the Tihar prison complex entered inmate Sharjeel Imam's cell to conduct a search on June 30 during which Imam and others resisted the inspection, but were not assaulted, said officials aware of an internal inquiry. Wardens and convicts assaulted Imam on June 30, his lawyer said in court on July 4.
-
Uniform fee for Delhi’s eateries; North, East to feel pinch
Eating out is set to get costlier in north and east Delhi, with the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi bringing in a uniform health trade licence fee -- a tax levied on restaurants, hotels, dhabas and banquet halls by the civic body -- from July 1, 2022. The east civic body had a different method to calculate the fee, but rates still came out to be a pittance compared to SDMC areas.
-
Metro-lite plan for Red Line extension junked, says DMRC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to run three- or four-coach trains on the stations to be built on the Rithala to Narela-Bawana extension of the Red Line under the Phase-4 expansion of the mass transit system in Delhi, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.
-
Metro’s feeder buses to be handed to Delhi govt
Electric auto-rickshaws will provide last-mile connectivity from Metro stations and feeder buses will be phased out as they do not have sufficient ridership, a top Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, a move experts said may worsen already severe levels of congestion outside stations. A total of 799 e-autos will be introduced by the end of the year. Electric auto rickshaws were comparatively cheaper and will be more efficient, the Metro body's managing director Vikas Kumar said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics