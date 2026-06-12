Overnight storm, rainfall brings relief in Delhi as AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’

Short and intense spells of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Thursday night brought down temperatures in Delhi on Friday morning as the impact of a western disturbance had a cooling effect on the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more spells of light rain in the city throughout Friday, with winds likely touching up to 50-60 km/hr in parts of the city.

The maximum, which was 38.7°C on Thursday, is expected to hover around 35°C on Friday. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, logged 11.2mm of rainfall till 8:30am on Friday.

In the same period, Palam received 4.2mm, Ayanagar 12.4mm, Jafarpur 8.5mm, Chattarpur 7.5mm, Ridge 6mm and Lodhi road 9.8mm.

Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 22.8°C which was 5°C below normal on Friday. The maximum, which was 38.7°C on Thursday, is expected to hover around 35°C on Friday. The IMD has forecast chances of some rain on Saturday too, while Sunday has a likelihood of overcast skies.

Also Read:Delhi battered by overnight dust storm; orange alert issued for Thursday

IMD data showed the highest wind speeds recorded were 67 km/hr at Pusa, followed by 65 km/hr at Palam around midnight.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi NCR was hit by an intense dust storm and thunderstorm on Tuesday evening too as winds briefly touched 120 km/hr at Palam. On Sunday, winds had touched 101 km/hr at Palam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi NCR was hit by an intense dust storm and thunderstorm on Tuesday evening too as winds briefly touched 120 km/hr at Palam. On Sunday, winds had touched 101 km/hr at Palam. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While the previous two dust storms brought little rainfall and higher wind intensity, this spell brought more rain to the region, due to moisture being fed from a prevailing active western disturbance, which began impacting northwest India from Thursday onwards. Though not as intense as the previous spells, there were isolated incidents of trees being uprooted during the storm on Thursday night and Friday morning.

This included a fully grown tree blocking the road outside the Arya Samaj Mandir in Nirman Vihar.

“The impact of the western disturbance will stay in place till Sunday, so temperatures should stay in check. A gradual rise in Mercury is expected thereafter,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice President at Skymet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AQI ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s average air quality Index (AQI) stood at 93 (satisfactory) at 9am on Friday -- down from a reading of 169 (moderate) at 4pm on Thursday.