‘Pal do pal…’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s emotional farewell after Rajya Sabha nomination

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission for eight years, bid an emotional farewell to the women's body as she was nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson has been nominated for Rajya Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party.(X/SwatiJaiHind)

“Today with moist eyes I said goodbye to the Delhi Women Commission. Didn't realise when 8 years had passed. Saw many ups and downs here. Dedicated every day to the welfare of Delhi and the country. The fight is not over, it is just a beginning (translated from hindi),” Maliwal said in an X post.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: AAP picks DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh

In the video shared by Maliwal, she is seen interacting with the staff at the commission's office during her departure. Her emotions are evident, with teary eyes, as people gathered outside to bid farewell to her.

AAP nominatedMaliwal as its Rajya Sabha MP and renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

AAP’s current Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta is to be replaced by Maliwal.

Also read: Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

DCW chairperson Maliwal is an active advocate for women's rights and social issues. She has also been associated with various campaigns and movements to combat violence against women, advocate for stricter laws, and promote gender equality.

Since her appointment as the chairperson of the DCW in 2015, Maliwal has played a key role in spearheading initiatives addressing concerns like acid attacks, sexual harassment, and enhancing women's safety in Delhi.

Talking about the achievements during her tenure as DCW chief, Maliwal said DCW has addressed over 1 lakh 70 thousand complaints during the last 8 years.

“We have submitted over 500 recommendations to the Central Government, Delhi Police, and the State government. Additionally, we have provided counselling for over 60,000 sexual assault survivors, and our lawyers have directly assisted them in 2 lakh court hearings," said the DCW chairperson.

(Inputs from PTI)