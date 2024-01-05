Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections. Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been nominated, while Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta have been renominated for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.
The party's political affairs committee (PAC) officially declared these nominations.
“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” a source told news agency PTI that
Sushil Kumar Gupta, concluding his term as a Rajya Sabha member this month, has expressed his eagerness to actively engage in electoral politics in Haryana, where the AAP aims to contest upcoming elections later this year, according to sources.
Meanwhile, a local court has granted permission to Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign necessary forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.
Five things to know about Swati Maliwal:
- Born on October 15, 1984, Swati Maliwal joined as the DCW chairperson in July 2015. Her tenure ended in 2018 but was extended for another three years. Maliwal is the youngest person to hold the post. Prior to this, she was the advisor to the Delhi chief minister on public grievances.
- Maliwal was also a core member and among the youngest to join the Indian Against Corruption movement, which was led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kerjwal. She was married to AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, however, they have been divorced since February 2020.
- Born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Maliwal attended Amity International School before earning a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education.
- Initially working at HCL, she chose to leave her job at 22 and join the NGO "Parivartan", run by Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
- As reported by The Indian Express, Maliwal briefly served as a campaigner for Greenpeace India in 2013, focusing on ensuring safe food for women and children. Subsequently, in 2014, she worked as a development consultant with MLAs in Delhi. Maliwal has been actively involved with various NGOs advocating for increased centralization of power in India. Additionally, she has organized campaigns to raise awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act.