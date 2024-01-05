Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections. Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been nominated, while Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta have been renominated for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal (PTI)

The party's political affairs committee (PAC) officially declared these nominations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” a source told news agency PTI that

Sushil Kumar Gupta, concluding his term as a Rajya Sabha member this month, has expressed his eagerness to actively engage in electoral politics in Haryana, where the AAP aims to contest upcoming elections later this year, according to sources.

Meanwhile, a local court has granted permission to Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign necessary forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Five things to know about Swati Maliwal: