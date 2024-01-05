Jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh allowed to sign papers for Rajya Sabha re-nomination

A Delhi court has allowed jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination. Sanjay Singh's term ends on January 27. AAP MP Sanjay Singh.(File)

An application was moved in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for permission to take signatures of Singh on an ‘Undertaking’ which is stated to be required in connection with getting a ‘No Dues Certificate’ for the applicant (Sanjay Singh) from Rajya Sabha.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the politician, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for the conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9, news agency PTI reported.

The application sought a direction from the Tihar Jail superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents.

"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination," PTI quoted the judge as saying in an order passed on Thursday.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. The AAP leader has strongly rebutted the claim.