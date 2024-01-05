close_game
close_game
News / India News / AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta renominated

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta renominated

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2024 01:04 PM IST

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The decision to nominate Swati Maliwal, known for her advocacy for women's rights, will mark her debut in parliamentary affairs.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal.
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal.

AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has decided to field Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second terms as members of the upper house, as their present term is expiring on January 27, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose tenure will end this month as a member of the Rajya Sabha, will make way for Swati Maliwal. Gupta has conveyed his aspiration to fully immerse himself in the electoral politics of Haryana where the AAP wants to fight elections later this year, reported PTI citing a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier today, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allowed Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the senior AAP leader, seeking a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow him to sign the documents.

"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination," the judge said in an order passed on Thursday.

AAP has currently 10 members in the upper house, including Raghav Chadha and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. AAP's strength in Rajya Sabha saw a significant increase after the party's landslide victory in Punjab.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out