Panchkula region clocks 90.26% pass percentage in Class 12 results

Gurugram Students celebrate their success after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 10 and Class 12 results in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Panchkula region of CBSE, which includes Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, was ranked eighth in the country for the class 12 results, with a pass percentage of 90.26% — a marked improvement on the 86.93% last year.

However, the region performed marginally worse with respect to class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 92.16% this year (compared to a pass percentage of 92.33% in 2023), which meant that Panchkula was 12th out of 16 regions in the country.

According to data shared by CBSE officials, 16,199 students in Gurugram appeared for the class 12 exam, of which 14,915 passed for an overall pass percentage of 92.07%. The data revealed that 21,331 students appeared for the class 10 exams, of which 19,730 cleared the test for a pass percentage of 92.49%.

In both classes, girls performed far better than boys — in class 12, 95.6% girls passed the examination compared to 89.3% boys, while in class 10, 95.4% girls passed the examination compared to 90.33% boys.

Though the board continued its practice of not releasing a merit list, various Gurugram schools said that the hard work and dedication put in by students helped in delivering great results.

“151 students appeared for class 12 exams, and all of them passed. The result was similar in class 10th as well and the reason is that we start working with students from class ninth onwards. Those who are toppers are stretched and those who are middle are made to work harder to ensure that they secure top marks in board examinations,” Sandeepa Rai, principal of Rotary Public School in Sector 22, said.

Dr Saroj Suman Gulati, director of Blue Bells Group of Schools, in a statement said that her school had achieved a 100% pass percentage in classes 10 and 12. “The result has been very good and it was due to hard work of students,” she said.