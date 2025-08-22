Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Panel recommends termination of service of Ramjas College prof accused of sexual harassment

ByAheli Das
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 06:18 am IST

The file has been transferred to the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office, and a final decision will be taken by the V-C

Following the complaint, the professor had been asked to stay off campus and not to interact with the students. (Representative photo)
Officials of the Delhi University’s Ramjas College on Thursday said that the college’s internal complaints committee (ICC) has recommended termination of service of a professor accused of sexual harassment.

The file has been transferred to the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office, and a final decision will be taken by the V-C, they said.

V-C Yogesh Singh said, “I have not looked at the file yet.”

The case was reported in December 2024, when a minor student had accused the professor of sexual harassment and filed a complaint with the ICC. “The ICC has been probing the matter since last December and has recommended termination of his service. The ICC file has been handed to the V-C’s office and the final decision now rests upon the V-C’s approval,” a senior college official said.

On May 20, HT reported that according to a police officer aware of the case details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged on May 7 under sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and sections 74 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 79 (words or gestures to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The professor complied with our notice to join the investigation and has been legally bound to participate in further proceedings,” the police had told HT in May.

Following the complaint, the professor had been asked to stay off campus and not to interact with the students.

