Panic persists after repeated bomb threats in Delhi schools

Panic, anger, anxiety, frustration — these were the prevailing emotions on Monday, as more than 40 schools across Delhi received yet another bomb threat by email. A team of Delhi Police personnel outside DPS, RK Puram in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The threat was declared a hoax by afternoon, but several parents were left worried about the frequency of such messages.

Arpita Saha (39), whose child is a Class 7 student at North-Ex Public School in Rohini, said after the institute informed her about the bomb threat, she went to pick up her kid, but was met with bedlam.

“Parents were panicking and everyone just wanted to find their ward. When something like this happens, people start behaving in a chaotic manner,” she said, adding that it took her 15-20 minutes to find her ward.

“I was also constantly phoning my husband as I got very nervous,” she said.

A lot of parents also expressed concern over why the threat email was discovered so late. Aprajita Gautam, whose child is a Class 12 student at ITL Public School, and who is the president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, said, “Schools need to take better care of safety for the students. The entire chaos could have been avoided if the emails were checked at proper times.”

Some people complained that their wards’ schools did not communicate properly, leading to confusion and chaos among parents.

“Our school did not receive any bomb threat but the parents did not have any confirmation, we just knew what the news was showing,” said Divya Mattey, 45, whose son is a Class 10 student at Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka.

Adding to the pandemonium was parents landing up at schools anyway as news of the threat emails spread.

“When we got to know about the email, the police were immediately informed. Students were asked to gather in the grounds while the police and bomb squads checked the grounds. Parents did come to the school but once we confirmed it was a hoax, they were asked to go back and normal classes were resumed for the day,” said Ram Niwas Jindal, chairman of Sovereign School in Rohini.

Mount Abu Public School in Rohini decided to let students go home, even though the school did not receive a bomb threat.

Principal Jyoti Arora said that about 15-20% of the students went back home after their parents came to the school and as a result, the exams scheduled for the day could not be conducted. “The term exams will be held tomorrow, as tomorrow was a preparatory off for students for Wednesday’s exam,” Arora said.

Some parents also wondered what would happen if schools were to receive these bomb threats during board exams.

“Students will not be at their home centres during boards. Do schools have enough preparation to handle if such a situation arises?” Mattey said.

In response, Delhi Police spokesperson and additional commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said, “I would like to reassure schools and parents of students that Delhi Police is fully equipped to keep them safe.”