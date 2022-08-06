Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school
New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021.
The mother had moved to the court seeking interim bail for two weeks, stating that she was concerned about the admission of her child, adding that without her presence, she cannot be admitted in any school. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.
Saying that the right to education of the child is at stake, on August 3, Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma took suo moto cognizance to facilitate the child’s admission in a school so that she does not lose out on the current academic year i.e. 2022-23.
The judge noted that the parents are in judicial custody and the prime concern of the parents is education of the child.
“It is not only in cases dealing with family disputes that the rights and welfare of the child should be considered but also in the cases as the present one, the courts can become and act as the parent of the child and ensure that the child is not deprived of its Fundamental Right to Education.
The court said that the child must get admitted in a school at the earliest so that the shadow of no unpleasant happening falls upon the child’s life to darken her future.
“It is therefore directed that the SHO concerned will get the child admitted to the school adjacent to the senior branch of the school in which the older sibling of the child is already enrolled and pursuing her education. The Principal of the school will extend full cooperation for the admission of the child. A compliance report will be filed within 10 days,” the court said.
The court said that depriving any child of education due to family circumstances should not be allowed to every extent possible as an educated child educates the entire family and becomes an asset to the nation.
It said that an educated individual can make informed decisions, first for themselves, and then be able to contribute constructively towards the progress of the nation and society at large.
Asserting that the right to education is a fundamental right, the judge said, “A child must not suffer the consequences, on account of their parents having been in judicial custody for a crime which is yet to be adjudicated upon by the court. This court is duty bound to enforce fundamental rights of every citizen and in this case right to education of the child”.
It said that the constitution guarantees protection of independent identity and individuality to every Indian citizen and the court is bound to protect the rights of every individual enshrined and guaranteed by the same.
-
Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases
New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.
-
LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report. Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.
-
Two cousins shot at outside their house in Lucknow, critical
LUCKNOW Two cousin brothers were shot at outside their house by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hanumanpuri colony in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar for allegedly slapping a Class 9 student because of his confrontation with a boy living in their neighbourhood. The two were undergoing treatment at Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where their condition was stated to be critical. Later, they were referred to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University, said police.
-
Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the injured Abdulla (35) ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi's IP Estate area on July 3. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case.
-
Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops
The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government's stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk. It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics