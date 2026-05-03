...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Partially clothed burglars steal 27K, appliances from S Delhi flat

Masked burglars in undergarments stole ₹27,000 and valuables from a Delhi flat while the family slept. Police are investigating links to a notorious gang.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
Advertisement

New Delhi

Police are probing whether the suspects were linked to the infamous “kachcha baniyan gang”, which was involved in a spate of house robbery-murders in the 1990s. (Getty Images)

A group of partially clothed masked burglars, donning only undergarments, vests, gloves and socks, made off with 27,000, a silver bowl, brass plates and household appliances from a first-floor flat of a multi-storeyed residential building in Sarvodaya Enclave, near Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, police officers said, after footage of the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the flat.

The police registered a case of burglary at the Malviya Nagar police station and are probing whether the suspects were linked to the infamous “kachcha baniyan gang”, which was involved in a spate of house robbery-murders in the 1990s. The gang members used to break into homes and kill every family member in their sleep before ransacking the house.

The DCP advised residents to remain vigilant and ensure that all windows, balconies, and entry and exit points are securely locked during night hours to prevent such incidents.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

malviya nagar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Partially clothed burglars steal 27K, appliances from S Delhi flat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.