Partially clothed burglars steal 27K, appliances from S Delhi flat

New Delhi

Police are probing whether the suspects were linked to the infamous “kachcha baniyan gang”, which was involved in a spate of house robbery-murders in the 1990s. (Getty Images)

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A group of partially clothed masked burglars, donning only undergarments, vests, gloves and socks, made off with ₹27,000, a silver bowl, brass plates and household appliances from a first-floor flat of a multi-storeyed residential building in Sarvodaya Enclave, near Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, police officers said, after footage of the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the flat.

The police registered a case of burglary at the Malviya Nagar police station and are probing whether the suspects were linked to the infamous “kachcha baniyan gang”, which was involved in a spate of house robbery-murders in the 1990s. The gang members used to break into homes and kill every family member in their sleep before ransacking the house.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the police was apprised about the incident around 6am on Friday. The CCTV footage analysis revealed involvement of three people, who entered the house through the adjacent Vijay Mandal Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the police was apprised about the incident around 6am on Friday. The CCTV footage analysis revealed involvement of three people, who entered the house through the adjacent Vijay Mandal Park. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The complainant family was sleeping when this incident took place and they got to know about the theft when they woke up in the morning. No incident of tying or bounding took place. We have registered a case. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The complainant family was sleeping when this incident took place and they got to know about the theft when they woke up in the morning. No incident of tying or bounding took place. We have registered a case. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the CCTV footage, accessed by HT, two suspects in their undergarments are seen walking inside the drawing room and its adjacent rooms. One of them is seen wearing socks and gloves. The other suspect is only wearing gloves. Their faces are also covered with clothes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the CCTV footage, accessed by HT, two suspects in their undergarments are seen walking inside the drawing room and its adjacent rooms. One of them is seen wearing socks and gloves. The other suspect is only wearing gloves. Their faces are also covered with clothes. {{/usCountry}}

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The DCP advised residents to remain vigilant and ensure that all windows, balconies, and entry and exit points are securely locked during night hours to prevent such incidents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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