Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening

Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, with light to moderate thundershowers expected towards evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 37.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature stayed at 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 108. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 161.

Also Read:IMD forecasts intense rain in Delhi from Wednesday

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes 48% to PM10. For the next 3 days (July 6-8), peak wind speed is likely to be 12-15 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (34-36 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer height (< 1.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”