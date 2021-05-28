Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy sky today; Delhi AQI in moderate category
delhi news

Partly cloudy sky today; Delhi AQI in moderate category

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 22.2°C, five notches below the normal and the maximum temperature was 41.2°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 126. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 150.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

