Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
Parts of Delhi receive light rain, more showers expected

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Light rain was expected to continue until Thursday in Delhi amid an increase in rainfall activity as the monsoon trough has returned closer to the region

Parts of the Capital received light rain on Monday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, which relates to expected adverse weather, saying light to moderate showers were expected across Delhi for the rest of the day. Light rain was expected to continue until Thursday amid an increase in rainfall activity as the monsoon trough has returned closer to the region.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday. (ANI)
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday. (ANI)

The Safdarjung metrological station, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded trace rainfall or drizzle in the 24 hours until 8:30 am. No rain was recorded in the 24 hours before that. Light rain was recorded in places such as Rajouri Garden, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Palam, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, Model Town, Roini, Badli, New Friends Colony and Kalkaji.

Private forecaster Skymet meteorology vice president Mahesh Palawat said Delhi should record light rain until Thursday at most places. Moderate rain was likely as well. “There was a temporary break in rain as the [monsoon] trough moved closer to central India due to a deep depression. With the trough back in Delhi from the early hours of Monday, there will again be cloudy skies and rain.”

Delhi has so far recorded 882.1 mm of annual rainfall out of which 837.4 mm has been in the monsoon months of June, July, and August. The IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall in northwest India for September. Delhi was expected to cross 1,000 mm in annual rainfall. The long-period average rainfall in September is 123.4 mm

The maximum temperature was expected to be around 34°C on Monday while the minimum was 26.2°C, a slight drop from Sunday’s 26.5°C.

