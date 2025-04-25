Pedestrian mowed down at Khan Market in Delhi

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Khan Market traffic signal early Thursday morning. The accused, driving a black Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, fled the scene, and efforts are underway to trace him, police said. Investigators said they have tracked the vehicle’s registration and identified the driver as a resident of Shahdara. Teams have been formed to locate him. (Representational image)

Both the victim and the driver remained unidentified through the day. However, investigators said they have tracked the vehicle’s registration and identified the driver as a resident of Shahdara. Teams have been formed to locate him.

A senior police officer said a control room call was received at 6:45am about an accident at the Khan Market signal. “When officers arrived, they found a man, aged around 30-35, lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said. The call was made by a passerby.

Investigators said the victim, possibly a ragpicker, was frequently seen in the area. His identity had not been confirmed by Thursday night.

A case has been registered under sections of causing death by negligence and rash driving. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed to identify the vehicle. Initially thought to be a Hyundai Creta, closer examination revealed it to be a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

“The car was seen approaching from the AIIMS side and heading towards east Delhi,” said the officer. “We have narrowed down the search based on registration records and surveillance, and we’re confident of an arrest soon.”