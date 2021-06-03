People want Covid-19 vaccine, not Kejriwal's criticism: Sisodia to Centre

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, accusing the ruling party members of not addressing the real issue. Sisodia said the BJP leaders are busy criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The people want Covid-19 vaccine, not Kejriwal's criticism. The BJP leaders always criticise Kejriwal when asked about the vaccine. They should let people know why they sent vaccines abroad? Our children were dying here," said Sisodia at a press conference.

Also Read: Delhi records 487 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths; positivity rate below 1%

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said that vaccination centres of many state governments are shutting down, whereas private hospitals are getting the Covid-19 shots. "What happened to ₹36,000 crore allocated for Covid-19 vaccines?" he asked.

The AAP has been accusing the Centre of a "vaccination scam". "The Delhi government wants to vaccinate all its youth free of cost. If there are no vaccines for this purpose, how are vaccines available at private hospitals," Sisodia asked.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 487 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 16. The positivity rate stood at 0.61%. 45 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to Delhi health bulletin.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases on Thursday increased by 134,154 as the number pushed an overall tally to cross the 28.4 million mark. The death toll was 337,989 as 2,887 people lost their lives to the infection.