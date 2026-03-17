The annual “Phool Walon Ki Sair” is being organised from March 15 to 21, featuring a series of cultural, religious and social programmes across the city, Delhi government said in a statement on Monday. Phool Walon Ki Sair begins at Delhi Secretariat

A special ceremony at Delhi Secretariat was held on Monday. The celebration symbolises the Capital’s rich cultural heritage and Ganga-Jamuni ethos.During the event, members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan, the organisers of the annual festival, extended a traditional welcome to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said that Phool Walon Ki Sair is more than just a festival. It represents a remarkable example of Delhi’s shared cultural heritage and the spirit of harmony that defines the city, she said, adding the tradition serves as a reminder that unity and brotherhood have always remained central to India’s diverse cultural fabric.

Last year in November, the organisers had announced that they had decided to cancel the event as the DDA did not grant permission to organise the festival in Mehrauli’s Aam Bagh. Phool Waalon Ki Sair (procession of the florists) is an annual festival symbolising communal harmony in the national capital. The week-long festival is unique as the Hindu and Muslim community together offer the floral chaadar and pankha at the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki in Mehrauli.

Later on November 9, 2025 the permission was granted but the organisers had announced that the festival will be held in spring of 2026.

Chief Minister on Monday said that the Delhi government is committed to preserving and promoting the capital’s historical traditions and cultural events. Such celebrations, she noted, help connect younger generations with their cultural roots while strengthening mutual respect and social harmony.