'Physiotherapy not VIP treatment...': Kejriwal on video of Jain's jail massage

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday responded to criticism of his party over a video that appears to show jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain receiving a massage while incarcerated in the national capital's Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case.

"It is physiotherapy... not massage or VIP treatment," the Delhi chief minister said.

"They (the BJP) are calling it massage... VIP treatment... but it is only physiotherapy. When Amit Shah was minister in Gujarat, he was the one who received VIP treatment here... no such thing for Jain," he said while campaigning in the poll-bound state.

Gujarat votes for a new goverment in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the BJP is expected to score an eighth consecutive win despite challenges from the AAP and Congress.

Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia - under scrutiny over his role in the alleged liquor policy scam - has also claimed CCTV footage from Tihar Jail showed 'treatment for (a) spinal injury'.

Sisodia also accused the BJP of leaking the video to swing votes before Gujarat votes.

However, in a moment of embarassment for the Delhi deputy chief minister and his party, the comments were later condemned by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists.

The medical practitioners' body refuted claims of Jain getting physiotherapy in jail.

On Saturday CCTV video of Jain receiving a massage while lounging on his bed inside a jail cell surfaced on social media, prompting BJP leaders to claim the video demonstrated 'violation of rules in a jail run by the AAP government'.

Jain was arrested and has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail plea Thursday.