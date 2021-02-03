Piped natural gas now available to all industries in Delhi

Piped natural gas (PNG) has been made available to all 1,627 industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi of which 1,607 units have already switched to PNG, according to a statement by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas.

The remaining 20 industrial units, which are presently running on LPG, are also expected to be switched over to PNG by the end of February 2021.

For the newly formed Air Quality Commission, switching the industrial units in Delhi over to cleaner fuels has been one of the priority actions.

They followed up with Gas Authority of India Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited and Delhi government for complete switchover.

In one of its first big interventions, the Commission had also directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect and identify industries using polluting fuels and take stringent penal action against those found not complying.