Representational Image.
delhi news

Piped natural gas now available to all industries in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been working on switching industries to cleaner fuels
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Piped natural gas (PNG) has been made available to all 1,627 industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi of which 1,607 units have already switched to PNG, according to a statement by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas.

The remaining 20 industrial units, which are presently running on LPG, are also expected to be switched over to PNG by the end of February 2021.

For the newly formed Air Quality Commission, switching the industrial units in Delhi over to cleaner fuels has been one of the priority actions.

They followed up with Gas Authority of India Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited and Delhi government for complete switchover.

In one of its first big interventions, the Commission had also directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect and identify industries using polluting fuels and take stringent penal action against those found not complying.

This is the second petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging WhatsApp privacy policy

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The plea has also sought formulation of guidelines, rules and regulation for safeguarding the privacy of the citizens; contending that the new policy is in violation of the right to privacy of an individual
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
delhi news

#VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
The ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, by TRIFED, celebrates the culture of tribes from across India. Catch It LiveWhat: Aadi MahotsavWhere: Dilli Haat, INAOn till: February 15 Timing: 11am to 9pmNearest Metro Station: INA on Yellow and Pink Lines Catch It Live
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites, says Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:50 PM IST
“We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after Jan 26 violence & are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he said at a press conference.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:34 PM IST
On Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that more than 100 people were missing since the tractor parade violence on Republic Day. The union has formed a committee to look into the issue
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Rs1 lakh reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Over 50% in Delhi exposed to Covid, says 5th sero survey: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Over the past 10-12 days, Delhi has been reporting less than 200 Covid-19 cases every day; however, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has cautioned that this should not be seen as having hit herd immunity
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear as restrictions continue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The closure of the almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

SC to hear petitions for probe into R-Day tractor rally violence today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:07 AM IST
One of the petitions seeks the setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the incident, direction to authorities to lodge FIRs against those responsible for the violence
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
An induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan is likely to affect the weather over northwest India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night
The marble grave lies within a small garden, its boundary wall circled by unwieldy trees.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Hero’s grave

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Amid the Old Delhi bustle, a quiet afternoon at the resting place of a freedom fighter.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October.
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
delhi news

Schools kick off prep as parents, students welcome exam schedule

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 AM IST
While CBSE had announced in December that exams would be conducted between May and June 2021, on Tuesday it released the date sheet for the board examinations.
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
delhi news

Front line staff to get Covid jabs later this week; 77 centres added

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 AM IST
"The govt should stress the vaccine is for prevention and India is yet to witness a second wave like several other countries," Dr Namrata Makkar of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said.
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
delhi news

Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs (MHA), which oversees the policing of the Capital, said that Delhi Police have registered 39 cases between September and December 2020 against the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
