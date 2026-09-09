‘Plan ahead, take metros': Delhi commuters cautioned about BRICS Summit traffic restrictions

Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday cautioned commuters about temporary traffic restrictions and diversions during the movement of international dignitaries in the city from September 11 to 13.

The traffic police advised commuters, particularly those travelling through central Delhi, to plan their journeys in advance (HT Photo/Representational)

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In a series of posts on X, the traffic police advised commuters, particularly those travelling through central Delhi, to plan their journeys in advance, use the Metro where possible and avoid unnecessary travel through areas along VVIP routes. “In view of the movement of international dignitaries during the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic may be temporarily regulated/diverted on certain roads in and around New Delhi,” the advisory stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport and railway stations were also asked to leave early and factor in additional travel time because of possible traffic restrictions. They were advised to check routes before leaving home and monitor major diversions. The traffic police urged commuters to follow official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time updates on traffic arrangements. Delhi is hosting the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with heads of state and senior delegations from several countries expected to attend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport and railway stations were also asked to leave early and factor in additional travel time because of possible traffic restrictions. They were advised to check routes before leaving home and monitor major diversions. The traffic police urged commuters to follow official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time updates on traffic arrangements. Delhi is hosting the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with heads of state and senior delegations from several countries expected to attend. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the city could see rain during the summit, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting multiple spells of rain on September 12 and 13. For Saturday, the first day of the summit, IMD has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at many places from early morning to forenoon, followed by another spell of light to moderate rain from evening to night.

Very light to light rain is expected on Sunday and Monday as well.