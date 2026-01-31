‘Plan in works to reduce deaths from accidents on Ggm roads’

Under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) directives issued earlier in January, the district traffic police, regional transport authority (RTA) and civic bodies are working on a plan to reduce fatalities caused by road accidents. Directions were also issued to expedite compensation processes in hit-and-run cases.

According to the district administration officials, the traffic police, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other civic bodies have been directed by the MoRTH to identify accident-prone locations in their zones and submit an action plan to introduce road safety measures, such as signages, mark vision obstruction curves and locations where hard structures along the carriageway are present.

According to the district administration officials, directions were also issued to expedite compensation processes in hit-and-run cases, with 40 cases already uploaded on the general insurance council (GIC) portal.

To curb accidents where heavy vehicles hit other vehicles from rear, joint drives to issue challans and highway patrolling are being strengthened at identified hotspots such as 32nd Avenue, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, IMT Manesar and Bilaspur Chowk, said officials.

According to traffic police data from January up to December 2025, around 1112 crashes took place last year in the district, in which 472 people lost their lives. Between January and November 2025, 162 two-wheeler riders, 141 pedestrians and 14 cyclists lost their lives. “The action plan will focus on ensuring the safety of pedestrians. Model stretches of around 50km are being built to safeguard commuters and pedestrians. The stretches will be made congestion-free, starting from MG road by introducing overall safety measures, such as synchronised signals, pedestrian-friendly crossings, and improved street lighting,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan has directed the zonal officers and traffic in-charges to conduct localised road safety drives to ensure strict enforcement of norms among the two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. “Efforts are underway to enhance road safety through design improvements and surveys. A significant number of hazard markers are being installed, and road conditions have been improved for the safety of commuters and pedestrians,” said DCP Mohan.