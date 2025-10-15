Platform ticket sale stopped at key Delhi-NCR railway stations due to festival rush | Full list

Northern Railway on Wednesday said sale of platform tickets will be stopped at some railway stations of Delhi-NCR owing to the anticipated heavy rush due to upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhath. The sale of platform tickets will be stopped at some stations of Delhi-NCR, including the New Delhi railway station (ANI/File)

A notification by Northern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the sale of tickets will be stopped from October 15 till October 28.

List of stations where sale of platform tickets will be stopped -New Delhi,

-Delhi Jn,

-Hazrat Nizamuddin,

-Anand Vihar Terminal and

-Ghaziabad railway station

The notification added that persons accompanying senior citizens, specially abled persons, illiterate and woman passengers may approach enquiry office for platform ticket.

This year, India is observing Diwali on falls October 20 while Chhath, one of the most important festivals for Biharis, is from October 25 to October 28.

In February this year, a stampede killed at least 18 people and injured several others at the New Delhi railway station.

The stampede took place amid Maha Kumbh rush after some passengers began to slip on a footbridge above platforms 14 and 15, causing chaos in an already overcrowded station.