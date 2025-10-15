Delhi-NCR air quality continues to worsen, 5 stations record AQI over 300

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region continues to worsen. Five monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air quality index (AQI) levels above 300 on Wednesday. A view of skyscrapers covered in haze due to rising air pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

This means that the air quality around these stations worsened to the “very poor” category just a day after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed an overall AQI of 211 in Delhi.

According to the data cited by news agency PTI, the AQI at five stations fell into the 'very poor' category on Wednesday. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 345, followed by DU North Campus (307), CRRI Mathura Road (307), Dwarka Sector 8 (314), and Wazirpur (325).

Delhi has 40 air quality monitoring stations, of which data from 38 were available.

On Wednesday, twenty stations reported AQI in the 'poor' category, while 13 stations fell into the 'moderate' range.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

GRAP stage 1 implemented in Delhi-NCR The worsening AQI comes just a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday.

GRAP-1 comes into effect when the AQI range falls between 200 and 300.

Under this stage, 27 preventive actions are to be strictly implemented by all relevant agencies across NCR. These include the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, dust suppression measures in road construction, repair projects and maintenance activities.

"The Sub-Committee on, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on 14.10.2025 ('Poor' Category). Furthermore, the forecast by IMD/IIT M has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the coming days," CAQM said in its order.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it added.