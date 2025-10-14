GRAP-1 imposed: Delhi's anti-pollution move amid deteriorating air quality ahead of Diwali
The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI goes beyond the set limit of 200.
Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 6:52 PM IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
Share via
Copy link
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) on Tuesday announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in the Delhi NCR region amid deteriorating air quality and rising air quality index (AQI).
The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI goes beyond the set limit of 200. Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.
“Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAp Stage-I,” the order stated.
The order further stated that the committee shall monitor the air quality situation closely and review the situation from time to time to make appropriate decisions.