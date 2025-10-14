The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) on Tuesday announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in the Delhi NCR region amid deteriorating air quality and rising air quality index (AQI). GRAP-1 imposed: Delhi's anti-pollution move amid deteriorating air quality ahead of Diwali (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI goes beyond the set limit of 200. Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

“Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAp Stage-I,” the order stated.

The order further stated that the committee shall monitor the air quality situation closely and review the situation from time to time to make appropriate decisions.

Restrictions under GRAP-1 Stage 1 of GRAP focuses on cutting pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, the following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region: