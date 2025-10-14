Edit Profile
    GRAP-1 imposed: Delhi's anti-pollution move amid deteriorating air quality ahead of Diwali

    The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI goes beyond the set limit of 200.

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 6:52 PM IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
    The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) on Tuesday announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in the Delhi NCR region amid deteriorating air quality and rising air quality index (AQI).

    GRAP-1 imposed: Delhi's anti-pollution move amid deteriorating air quality ahead of Diwali (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
    The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI goes beyond the set limit of 200. Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

    “Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAp Stage-I,” the order stated.

    The order further stated that the committee shall monitor the air quality situation closely and review the situation from time to time to make appropriate decisions.

    Restrictions under GRAP-1

    Stage 1 of GRAP focuses on cutting pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, the following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region:

    • Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan.
    • Open burning of garbage, leaves, and other waste is banned.
    • It is prohibited to use coal or firewood in roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must use only electricity, gas, or other clean fuels for cooking.
    • Diesel generators are restricted, except for essential or emergency use.
    • Vehicles that visibly pollute the air can be fined or impounded.
    • Traffic regulations include deploying traffic police at key intersections and instructing drivers to switch off engines at red lights.
    • Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi.
    • Residents are advised to turn off engines at red lights and avoid idling. To reduce emissions, they should also prefer hybrid or electric vehicles.
    • Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face enforcement action.
    • Report pollution-related issues using the Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, or by dialling 311
