Delhi pollution: What are the curbs on cars under GRAP 1? What's allowed, what's not

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) on Tuesday invoked curbs under Stage I in Delhi after pollution levels dropped. Under Stage-I of GRAP, a 27-point action plan is also applicable from 8:00 am tomorrow in the entire NCR. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 234 at 4pm on Tuesday.

“In wake of the average/ overall air quality of Delhi recording ‘Poor’ air quality category ranging between 201-300, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met today to take stock of the current air quality of Delhi-NCR,” a press note by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change said.

“the Sub-Committee unanimously decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-I of GRAP - 'Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, from 8:00 AM of 15.10.2024 in the NCR,” it added.

The Sub-Committee also urged the citizens of Delh-NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in its citizen charter.

These include:

Keep engines of your vehicles properly tuned.

Maintain proper tyre pressure in vehicles.

Keep PUC certificates of your vehicles up to date.

Do not idle your vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights.

Prefer hybrid vehicles or EVs to control vehicular pollution.

Do not litter / dispose wastes, garbage in open spaces.

Report air polluting activities through 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App etc.

Plant more trees.

Celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner - avoid firecrackers.

Do not drive/ ply end of life/ 10/15 years old Diesel/ Petrol vehicles. Under Stage-I of GRAP, a 27-point action plan is also applicable from 8:00am tomorrow in the entire NCR. This 27-point action plan contains steps to be implemented/ ensured by various agencies, including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and DPCC.

Some of the points mentioned in the action plan include:



* Carry out periodic mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling on roads and ensure scientific disposal of the dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

*Intensify use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures in road construction / widening / repair projects and maintenance activities.

* Strict vigil to ensure that there are no burning incidents in the landfill sites/ dumpsites.

*Stringently enforce prohibition on open burning of bio-mass and municipal solid waste.

*Strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC norms for vehicles.

*No tolerance for visible emissions – Stop visibly polluting vehicles by impounding and/ or levying maximum penalty.

*Strictly enforce the Hon’ble Supreme Court order on diversion of non- destined truck traffic for Delhi, through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

*Strictly enforce NGT / Hon’ble SC’s order on overaged diesel / petrol vehicles and as per extant statutes.

*Strictly enforce Hon’ble Courts / Tribunal orders regarding ban on firecrackers.

*Ensure that diesel generator sets are not used as regular source of power supply.

*Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity / gas-based / clean fuel - based appliances.

*Encourage offices to start unified commute for employees to reduce traffic on road.