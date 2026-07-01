Plumber falls to death while carrying out work in Dwarka

A 35-year-old plumber died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a building while carrying out repair work at a house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, the police said on Wednesday, adding that no arrests have been made yet and an investigation is underway. Police said they received a call around noon from doctors of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, informing that a man was injured in the morning.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday morning at the Rosewood Apartments in Sector 13, Dwarka. The deceased identified as Gurudev Ram, hailing from Purnia in Bihar, resided at a rented room in Dwarka. He was hired by the house owner through a contractor, officials said.

Police said they received a call around noon from doctors of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, informing that a man was injured in the morning.

“Staff was sent to the hospital and they found that the injured person had been admitted for treatment. He was then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to severe injuries to his head and neck. Doctors told us that he was brought to the casualty department in an unconscious and unresponsive condition after falling from a height of approximately 15–20 feet,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said the victim was hired for repair and maintenance work at a four-storeyed complex inside the Rosewood Apartments.

“While he was carrying out repair work in the balcony, he lost his balance, accidentally slipped, and fell from the building. He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The crime team duly inspected and photographed the spot,” said the officer cited above.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that the injured succumbed to injuries on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“In view of the facts and circumstances emerging during the inquiry and the material collected thus far, a case under sections of negligence leading to death and negligent conduct with respect to building construction/repair. Further investigation is presently underway,” the DCP added.

Officials said the deceased was not provided with a rope or any other safety equipment.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons, police said, adding that the house owners and contractor are being questioned.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a 25-year-old construction worker died due to electric shock while she was working at an underconstruction house in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram. Police said the deceased, Sangeeta (single name), was carrying out some repair work with other labourers when she came in contact with the wiring inside the house and got electrocuted.

Police said a case has been lodged and enquiry is in progress. No arrests have been made yet.