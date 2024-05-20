PM Modi going to win again with over 400 seats, says Yogi Adityanath in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, in a pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) East Delhi Lok Sabha polls candidate Harsh Malhotra, cited the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, surgical strikes against Pakistan, alleged corruption involving the Delhi state government and developmental works as reasons for the electorate to choose the BJP. Uttar Pradesh chief minister addresses a rally in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing public at Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Adityanath said that the first five phases of polling made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to form the next government at the Centre, with over 400 seats.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“When it comes to winning 400 seats, the unholy alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress starts feeling dizzy because even together, they are unable to contest on 400 (Lok Sabha) seats. Therefore, they are afraid... people say that we will bring (to power) those who have brought Ram..,” Adityanath said.

In East Delhi, BJP’s Malhotra is up against AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar, who is backed by the Congress as part of the AAP-Congress alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Adityanath held his rally around the same time Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was holding multiple public meetings in areas under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

“Ramlala has been installed in Ayodhya, but INDIA bloc is in pain as they (Congress) were against the construction of Ram Mandir. The results of politics of heritage and development that BJP started in 2014 are before us now... India has emerged as a great country in the past 10 years, borders have been secured, problems of terrorism and Naxalism have been fixed. Now, even if a cracker goes off somewhere (in the country), Pakistan clarifies that it is not behind it, because Pakistan knows that the new India doesn’t spare those disturbing it,” Adityanath said.

Yogi said developmental projects, such as the rapid rail, highways and Vande Bharat trains are the outcome of PM Modi’s efforts in the past 10 years.

On welfare policies for the poor, he said: ”While India was giving free ration to 800 million people, 230 million people in Pakistan are starving. Quarrel takes place for 1kg flour the way we see animals fighting over scraps. That is why, I want to say those who play a ‘raga’ (raag alapna) for Pakistan in free India should not be a burden for India. They should go to Pakistan, it will definitely force them to live the life of a pauper and beg.”

He said at least 600 million people of India were benefiting from the free insurance scheme announced by the PM and that after winning the elections, everyone above the age of 70 years will get free insurance up to ₹5 lakh.

Taking a shot at the AAP government in Delhi, he said: “No sanitation work is carried out, people are deprived of basic facilities, the AAP government does not have an agenda of development and is only confined to making false announcements. The AAP has betrayed politics by its various acts of corruption.”

“The INDIA bloc is an alliance of corrupt to play with the faith of India, and defame the heritage of the country. When the Modi government took steps to give citizenship to prosecuted minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh, people of the AAP organised violent protests at Shaheen Bagh. The INDIA bloc is anti-humane behaviour, causes anarchy, and supports anti-national and anti-social activities. The way they pushed Delhi into riots after the Shaheen Bagh protests is known to everyone,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with his governance of Uttar Pradesh, he said: “No riots took place in UP in the past seven years. When the verdict on the Ram Mandir matter was coming, they said it may lead to riots and violence. I said it is the new UP of new India. ”

“Those who are conspiring against the country and those who created obstacles in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should not be supported. The AAP is involved in corruption from top to bottom. We do not have to let them become strong again. If you vote for them, they will spread and pose threat to the unity and integrity of the country. We have to expose people conspiring against the country, and remove those who become barriers to the development of the country,” Adityanath said.