At DU, PM Modi lays foundation stone for three new buildings

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The academic block is being built at a cost of ₹329.3 crore and is expected to be ready by November 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for three new buildings at Delhi University — the faculty of technology, a computer centre, and an academic block. The buildings are expected to come up in the varsity’s North Campus at different junctures in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
The faculty of technology, with a project cost of 195.65 crore, is expected to be completed by November 2024. DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Our new BTech programmes are beginning this academic year. We have located a temporary campus for now, but a faculty will require separate facilities. This building should be completed over the next 18 months or so.”

Earlier this month, the university’s executive council had approved BTech degrees in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering.

Anupam Srivastava from DU’s engineering department said the building will have a ground floor and seven floors.

Meanwhile, the academic block, which will come up in Maurice Nagar, is being built at a cost of 329.3 crore and is expected to be ready by November 2024. Separately, the computer centre is expected to be completed in May 2024 and is expected to cost 87.29 crore.

Two other projects, both hostels, have also been proposed, and work on them is expected to begin over the next three months. A girls’ hostel in the Dhaka Complex at North Campus, with a capacity of 1,016 students, has been proposed at an estimated cost of 161 crore. Another hostel, which will have two blocks — for boys and girls — has also been proposed inside Dhaka Complex.

