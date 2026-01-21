New Delhi, Four men, including an alleged informer, have been arrested for chasing a man on a motorcycle and robbing him of over ₹2 lakh in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Wednesday. Police arrest four for robbing man of ₹2 lakh in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Rohit , Sudhanshu , Shivam and Himanshu Gupta . All are residents of Vijay Vihar.

The incident took place on January 15. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami, three people on a motorcycle with a blank registration plate chased and robbed a man of around ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police teams scanned CCTV footage from over 500 cameras across several localities for four days to reconstruct the escape route of the suspects.

According to the police, Rohit arranged the motorcycle and fitted it with a blank registration number plate to evade identification. Sudhanshu was riding the bike while Shivam, who was riding pillion, allegedly chased the victim after stopping him near Rohini Sector 25.

Himanshu Gupta, who works at a tobacco shop in Vijay Vihar, allegedly acted as an informer.

The police said Gupta was familiar with the victim and knew he routinely carried cash after closing his shop. He shared this information with the other accused to plan the robbery.

During interrogation, police recovered ₹45,000 from Rohit, ₹43,000 from Sudhanshu, ₹85,000 from Shivam and ₹30,000 from Himanshu, taking the total recovery to ₹2.03 lakh. The motorcycle used in the crime has been seized.

Efforts are underway to recover the bag used to carry the cash and the blank number plate. Further investigation is underway, they added.

