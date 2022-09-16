Police bands to perform at 30 park in Delhi on weekends

The Delhi Police band will perform at 30 parks across the Capital starting Saturday, as part of an initiative to enhance the force’s interaction with members of the public, lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office said on Friday.

“The launch event will be held at Kartavya Path on Saturday. This unique initiative will be in the direction of augmenting the [police’s] interface with people and enhance police-public relations in the city,” the LG’s office said in a statement.

The programme will also see police officers interact with senior citizens, students, resident welfare groups and market associations on weekends, the statement said.

The parks at which the bands will be performing include Asaf Ali Park in Greater Kailash-1 and Siri Fort on September 24 and 25; Indian Garden, Lado Sarai and Charka Park in Connaught Place on October 1 and 2; Vasant Udyan and the district park in RK Puram on the subsequent weekend. Other key parks which will feature the band performances include Lala Hardyal Park Jasola and Astha Kunj Kalkaji; Asita East Yamuna river front, Sanjay Van at Vasant Kunj, Rohini district park at Avantika and Nehru Park among other locations.