Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail
- No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
The Delhi police’s special cell in January had foiled an alleged attempt on the life of two men lodged in Tihar jail for their role in northeast Delhi riots. Police said that the murder plot was hatched by a convict who had also roped in two other lodged in the same prison to eliminate the duo and planned to kill them by administering them mercury through food.
No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence. The convict, Shahid, who had planned the kill, is also serving sentence for his role in a gang rape and murder case of 2015. The man had planned to administer the two men with mercury in their food, they said.
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.
“Aslam was arrested following information before he could supply the mercury. During questioning, he disclosed the conspiracy to kill the two men by adding mercury in the food,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.
